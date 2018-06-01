Warriors' Klay Thompson: Heads to locker room with leg injury
Thompson suffered a leg injury during the first quarter of Thursday's Game 1 against the Cavs and went to the locker room, Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith fell while attempting to intercept a pass, colliding into Klay Thompson's leg. Thompson's knee appeared to bend awkwardly, and he limped to the bench before eventually being taken to the locker room. He should be considered questionable to return.
More News
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Early foul trouble stifles shooting prowess•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Records game-high 35 points in Saturday's win•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Plays well through knee issues in Game 5•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: In for Game 5•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Expected to play in Game 5•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Questionable for Thursday's Game 5•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....