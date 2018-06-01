Warriors' Klay Thompson: Heads to locker room with leg injury

Thompson suffered a leg injury during the first quarter of Thursday's Game 1 against the Cavs and went to the locker room, Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith fell while attempting to intercept a pass, colliding into Klay Thompson's leg. Thompson's knee appeared to bend awkwardly, and he limped to the bench before eventually being taken to the locker room. He should be considered questionable to return.