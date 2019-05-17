Warriors' Klay Thompson: Heats up in third quarter
Thompson supplied 24 points (8-22 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds and two assists across 41 minutes during the Warriors' 114-111 win over the Trail Blazers in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals Thursday.
Thompson got off to a sluggish start Thursday before heating up in time to help lead a Warriors' second-half comeback. The veteran two-guard scored 13 of his 24 points in the third quarter, which helped salvage his final line despite poor shooting numbers overall. Thompson is averaging 25.0 points over the first two games despite shooting just 39.1 percent during that span, so he'll look to boost his efficiency in Game 3 on Saturday in Portland.
