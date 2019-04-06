Warriors' Klay Thompson: Held in check vs. Cavs

Thompson compiled 11 points (5-15 FG, 1-7 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and a block over 36 minutes Friday night against Cleveland.

Thompson finished the game tied for the team lead in minutes logged, although he was unable to find his shot from downtown. Luckily, Stephen Curry nailed nine treys and carried Golden State to a six-point victory. Thompson's scoring production has been somewhat concerning over his previous three contests, although he's capable of catching fire at any time, especially with the postseason right around the corner.