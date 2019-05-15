Warriors' Klay Thompson: Hits 10 shots in Game 1 win
Thompson finished with 26 points (10-24 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three assists, three steals, two blocks, and one rebound in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 116-94 victory over Portland.
Thompson was a perfect complimentary piece for Steph Curry, pouring in 26 points including three triples. They put up a combined 62 points, almost outscoring the entire Trail Blazers starting unit. With Kevin Durant (calf) likely to miss at least one more game, Thompson will need to remain locked in on both ends of the floor, as evidenced here with a combined five steals and blocks. Game 2 will be on Thursday as the Warriors look to take a stranglehold on the series before heading to Portland.
