Warriors' Klay Thompson: Hits 20-point mark again in loss
Thompson contributed 20 points (7-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six assists, four rebounds and two steals across 38 minutes in the Warriors' 118-112 loss to the Rockets on Saturday.
Save for a 2-for-16 clunker from the field against the Trail Blazers on Feb. 13, Thompson has been steady in February while shooting an impressive 50.4 percent, including 50.0 percent from three-point range. The eight-year veteran has scored at least 20 points in six of nine contests during the month, as well as in his All-Star appearance. Even with DeMarcus Cousins now close to a full allotment of minutes, Thompson's usage encouragingly remains at its customary levels, as he's averaging a solid 16.1 shot attempts per game during the current month.
More News
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Hits six threes in loss•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Poor shooting night Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Shakes off injury in comeback win•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Sprains finger, available to return•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Heads to locker room•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Stays hot in comeback victory•
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball playoffs waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...