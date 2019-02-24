Warriors' Klay Thompson: Hits 20-point mark again in loss

Thompson contributed 20 points (7-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six assists, four rebounds and two steals across 38 minutes in the Warriors' 118-112 loss to the Rockets on Saturday.

Save for a 2-for-16 clunker from the field against the Trail Blazers on Feb. 13, Thompson has been steady in February while shooting an impressive 50.4 percent, including 50.0 percent from three-point range. The eight-year veteran has scored at least 20 points in six of nine contests during the month, as well as in his All-Star appearance. Even with DeMarcus Cousins now close to a full allotment of minutes, Thompson's usage encouragingly remains at its customary levels, as he's averaging a solid 16.1 shot attempts per game during the current month.