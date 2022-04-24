Thompson posted 32 points (12-20 FG, 7-11 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and two steals over 31 minutes during Sunday's 126-121 loss to the Nuggets.

While the Warriors came up short of pulling off the sweep, it was yet another strong effort from Thompson, who was coming off of a 26-point, six-three-pointer performance in Thursday's Game 3 victory. Prior to that, Thompson had 21 points and three threes in Game 2, as well as 19 points and five three-pointers in Game 1.