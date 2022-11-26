Thompson provided 20 points (7-16 FG, 6-12 3Pt), six rebounds and one assist over 35 minutes during Friday's 129-118 victory over the Jazz.

Thompson was nearly invisible in the first half, scoring just two points on 1-of-5 shooting while adding one assist and one rebound. The Warriors guard got it going in the second half, hitting four of six shots in the third quarter for 12 points, including four of six three-point attempts as Golden State maintained its lead down the stretch. Thompson went 6-of-9 from three over the final two quarters, giving him his third game this season with six or more makes from behind the arc.