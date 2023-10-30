Thompson is questionable for Monday's game against the Pelicans due to right knee soreness.

Thompson made five three-pointers in 29 minutes during Sunday's win over the Rockets, but he may be sidelined for the second half of Golden State's first back-to-back set. The veteran sharpshooter has previously stated that he wants to play in as many games as possible this season after battling injuries in recent years, but the Warriors' medical staff will presumably proceed with caution. If Thompson is sidelined, Moses Moody, Chris Paul, Gary Payton and Cory Joseph would be candidates for increased playing time.