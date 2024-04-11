Thompson is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Trail Blazers with right knee tendinitis.

Thompson hadn't appeared on any of the Warriors' injury reports ahead of the previous four games and averaged 26.0 points and 5.0 three-pointers in 30.8 minutes per contest while shooting 56.3 percent from the field over that stretch, so the fact that he's being listed with a knee issue ahead of Thursday's contest is somewhat surprising. Most likely, Thompson's knee tendinitis isn't a major concern, and the Warriors are instead contemplating whether it's worthwhile to rest him Thursday in the front end of a back-to-back set. Even if Thompson and Draymond Green (knee) sit out Thursday, the Warriors would still be heavy favorites over the 21-58 Trail Blazers, while Golden State will want to have all hands on deck for Friday's game against the 47-32 Pelicans.