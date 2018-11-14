Warriors' Klay Thompson: Important complementary production in win
Thompson totaled 24 points (8-19 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, four assists and three steals across 38 minutes in the Warriors' 110-103 win over the Hawks on Tuesday.
Thompson served as an ideal complementary source of offense alongside Kevin Durant, who led the Warriors with 29 points. The sharpshooting two-guard has stepped up his contributions during Stephen Curry's three-game absence with a groin injury, scoring 24 to 31 points on the strength of 45.7 percent shooting. However, he'd been enjoying a strong month even with his fellow Splash Brother in the lineup, as he's posted no fewer than 22 points in any of his six November contests and boasts a 49.6 percent success rate from the floor overall during the month.
More News
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Totals 31 points in overtime loss•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Scores 24 points sans Curry•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Leads team in wake of Curry's injury•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Scores team-high 27 points in win•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Sets new three-point record•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Posts modest outing in win•
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...