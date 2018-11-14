Warriors' Klay Thompson: Important complementary production in win

Thompson totaled 24 points (8-19 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, four assists and three steals across 38 minutes in the Warriors' 110-103 win over the Hawks on Tuesday.

Thompson served as an ideal complementary source of offense alongside Kevin Durant, who led the Warriors with 29 points. The sharpshooting two-guard has stepped up his contributions during Stephen Curry's three-game absence with a groin injury, scoring 24 to 31 points on the strength of 45.7 percent shooting. However, he'd been enjoying a strong month even with his fellow Splash Brother in the lineup, as he's posted no fewer than 22 points in any of his six November contests and boasts a 49.6 percent success rate from the floor overall during the month.