Warriors' Klay Thompson: Impressive despite ankle injury in Game 2 win

Thompson (ankle) netted 20 points (8-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and added two rebounds, one assist and one steal across 34 minutes during Golden State's 122-103 win over the Cavaliers in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday.

Thompson seemed unfazed by his ankle issues, generating the second-best shooting percentage among the Warriors on the night. The 28-year-old guard is now draining a blistering 55.2 percent of his 14.5 attempts per game through the first two contests versus the Cavaliers, a tally that includes an impressive 44.4 percent success rate from three-point range. Following a lackluster stretch in Games 2-4 of the conference finals against the Rockets when he averaged just 10.3 points on 34.2 percent shooting, Thompson has bounced back to score at least 20 points in four of the subsequent five postseason contests. He'll look to maintain his hot hand when Golden State tries to take a commanding 3-0 series lead in Wednesday's Game 3.