Warriors' Klay Thompson: Improves slightly in OT loss

Thompson totaled 15 points (6-19 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 1-4 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, three steals and one block across 39 minutes in the Warriors' 110-109 overtime loss to the Trail Blazers on Thursday.

Thompson's final line was a marked improvement over his Christmas Day showing against the Lakers, but he still left plenty to be desired on the shooting front. The 28-year-old was well under 40 percent from the floor for the third straight game, and the fourth time over the last five overall. His even more pronounced slump from distance continued as well, as Thompson has now drained just 20.8 percent (10-for-48) of his attempts from behind the arc in the last eight games. Thompson's efforts on the boards were a bright spot, however, as his rebound total equaled his second highest of the season.