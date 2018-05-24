Warriors' Klay Thompson: In for Game 5

Thompson (knee) will play during Thursday's Game 5 against Houston, Anthony Slater of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

Thompson suffered a minor knee strain during Game 4, but is apparently feeling good enough to take the floor after going through pre-game activities. He played 39 minutes during Game 4, but went just 4-of-13 from the field for 10 points.

