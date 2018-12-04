Warriors' Klay Thompson: Keeps rolling in Atlanta
Thompson scored 27 points (10-19 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding eight rebounds, two assists and a steal in 32 minutes during Monday's 128-111 win over the Hawks.
The 28-year-old's now scored at least 20 points in nine straight games, averaging 26.2 points, 4.9 boards, 3.3 three-pointers and 1.9 assists over that stretch. With Kevin Durant increasingly taking on point-forward duties for the Warriors, Thompson is getting more mid-range shot attempts, and he's on pace for a career high in scoring despite shooting a career-low 35.0 percent from three-point range so far this season.
