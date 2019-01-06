Warriors' Klay Thompson: Keeps up strong play Saturday
Thompson registered 20 points (8-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block shot across 40 minutes in Saturday's 127-123 win over the Kings.
After a somewhat erratic December, Thompson has started the new year out with two solid performances. HIs increase in threes and an uptick in field-goal percentage appear to be the primary factors contributing to his sharp improvement, so hopefully Thompson owners will start to see more typical stat lines from the guard in the short term.
