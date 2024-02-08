Thompson (illness) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Pacers.
Thompson wasn't on the Warriors' initial injury report for Thursday's matchup, but he's dealing with an illness and was ruled out less than two hours before tipoff. Moses Moody and Brandin Podziemski are candidates to see additional minutes in Thompson's absence.
