Thompson logged 22 points (8-19 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and two steals across 27 minutes during Thursday's 124-111 loss to the Lakers.

With Stephen Curry (lower leg) missing his sixth straight game, Thompson again picked up the scoring load, leading the Warriors with 22 points. In this stretch without Curry, Thompson has elevated his scoring to the tune of 25.8 points per contest, and he's averaging a whopping 5.7 triples. As impressive as those numbers are, the sharpshooter's offensive output continues to come with little in the way of peripheral stats -- over the six-game span, Thompson is averaging an underwhelming 2.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.0 steals.