Warriors' Klay Thompson: Leads team in wake of Curry's injury

Thompson tallied 24 points (9-15 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 4-6 FT), three rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 33 minutes in the Warriors' 134-111 loss to the Bucks on Thursday.

Thompson stepped up his contributions once again Thursday in a contest when the Warriors lost Stephen Curry for good to an adductor strain in the third quarter. The 28-year-old's season seemingly kicked into an entirely different gear with his 52-point outburst against the Bulls on Oct. 29, as he's eclipsed the 20-point mark on three occasions over the subsequent four games and shot between 52.9 and 60.0 percent in those contests. Moreover, Thompson could well be relied on heavily in coming games if Curry's injury lingers, and with Draymond Green (toe) also currently ailing.