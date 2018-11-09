Warriors' Klay Thompson: Leads team in wake of Curry's injury
Thompson tallied 24 points (9-15 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 4-6 FT), three rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 33 minutes in the Warriors' 134-111 loss to the Bucks on Thursday.
Thompson stepped up his contributions once again Thursday in a contest when the Warriors lost Stephen Curry for good to an adductor strain in the third quarter. The 28-year-old's season seemingly kicked into an entirely different gear with his 52-point outburst against the Bulls on Oct. 29, as he's eclipsed the 20-point mark on three occasions over the subsequent four games and shot between 52.9 and 60.0 percent in those contests. Moreover, Thompson could well be relied on heavily in coming games if Curry's injury lingers, and with Draymond Green (toe) also currently ailing.
More News
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Scores team-high 27 points in win•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Sets new three-point record•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Posts modest outing in win•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Shot continues improving in win•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Cleared to play Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Probable for Wednesday•
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...