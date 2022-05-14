Thompson put up 30 points (11-22 FG, 8-14 3PT), eight rebounds, three blocks and two assists during Friday's 110-96 win over Memphis.
Thompson exploded for his second-highest point total of the postseason to help Golden State advance to the Western Conference Finals. The five-time All-Star has shot at least 50.0 percent from three-point range in three of his last four games. He'll look to stay hot in the next round.
More News
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Paces Warriors in big loss•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Can't find stroke Monday•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Getting hot at right time•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Will play Tuesday•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Listed as probable•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Goes 3-of-10 from downtown in win•