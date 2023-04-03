Thompson recorded 25 points (9-28 FG, 5-16 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal in 39 minutes during Sunday's 112-110 loss to the Nuggets.

Although Thompson's potential game-winning shot was blocked by Jamal Murray in the final moments, the sharpshooter's massive shot volume allowed him a sizable point total. He converted only 32.1 percent of his shots, so while not particularly accurate, he saw plenty of open looks and found the bottom of the net with five of his 16 three-point attempts.