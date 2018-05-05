Warriors' Klay Thompson: Leads team with 26 points in Friday's loss

Thompson finished with 26 points (9-22 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds and one assist in 36 minutes during Friday's 119-100 loss to New Orleans.

Thompson led the way for the Warriors, recording 26 points in the convincing road loss. After a dismal shooting display in Game Two, Thompson was able to get things going in this one but received little support from his teammates. Game Four is on Sunday and the Warriors will need Thompson to continue firing if they are to establish a commanding 3-1 lead in the best of seven series.