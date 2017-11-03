Warriors' Klay Thompson: Leads team with 27 in victory

Thompson posted 27 points (11-17FG, 5-8 3 Pt), three rebounds, two assists and a blocked shot across 31 minutes in Thursday's 112-92 win over the Spurs.

With Thompson's five threes tonight, he climbs to third place in the league with 32 3-pointers, trailing only James Harden and Stephen Curry in the category. That also helps his standing at 24th in the league with a scoring average of 21.4 points per game. Thompson appears to be generating a lot of his own production at the two, and isn't attracting as much defensive attention as his co-stars. As the apparent third scoring option on this talented team, he's a premier source for threes in roto leagues but should be utilized in every format.