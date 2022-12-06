Thompson accumulated 28 points (9-23 FG, 8-16 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, four assists and one block across 37 minutes during Monday's 112-104 loss to Indiana.

Thompson had a dynamic night beyond the arc, drilling eight threes in 16 attempts. Stephen Curry was struggling with his shot early, and Thompson was able to step up and generate the missing production in the backcourt. Despite some excellent results over the past couple of weeks, coach Steve Kerr appears resolute in his decision to hold Thompson out of back-to-back contests. Fantasy managers should remain alert when the scenario presents itself.