Warriors' Klay Thompson: Leads team with 29 in loss

Thompson posted 29 points (12-19 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and two steals across 33 minutes in Sunday's 115-107 loss to the Pistons.

Thompson became the 11th player in Golden State history to reach 9,000 points on Sunday, a bright spot considering it was the second home game the team has dropped so far this season. The team as a whole seems to lack focus that isn't really affecting their statistical bottom line, but more their intangible knack for notching a win.Their current record should be no sign of worry in the fantasy world, as the team has four of the best players in the NBA across all formats. You definitely can't expect 29 from Thompson every night, but he still has tremendous value. they have no break and play the Clippers on Monday, so watch to see if Steve Kerr rests anyone, as he is sometimes prone to do.