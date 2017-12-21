Warriors' Klay Thompson: Leads team with 29 points

Thompson had 29 points (10-16 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five assists, two rebounds and two steals across 37 minutes in Wednesday's 97-84 victory over Memphis.

Thompson led the way Wednesday, helping his team to a tough victory against a plucky Grizzlies team. He continues to be solid without being spectacular and has not really taken advantage of the fact that Steph Curry (ankle) has been out of the lineup for an extended period. He remains about as consistent a player as you will find in the league and you basically know what you are going to get from him on a nightly basis. His upside is capped due to the talent on the team but he still remains an elite scorer and three-point option.