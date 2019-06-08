Warriors' Klay Thompson: Leads the way in Game 4 loss
Thompson amassed 28 points (11-18 FG, 6-10 3Pt), three rebounds, and two assists in 42 minutes during Friday's 105-92 loss to the Raptors.
Thomson returned after missing Game 3 due to a hamstring injury, hitting six triples on his way to a team-high 28 points. He combined with Steph Curry to score a total of 55 points but it wasn't enough as the Raptors recorded their second consecutive road victory, garnering themselves a 3-1 series lead in the process. Thompson was able to play 42 minutes and will almost certainly be out there for Game 5, despite the fact he may be running at less than 100 percent.
