Thompson posted 24 points (8-18 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, three assists and one block across 30 minutes during Wednesday's 134-112 victory over the Hawks.

Thompson rode the wave of emotion in the wake of assistant coach Dejan Milojevic's passing and posted an excellent total during the Warriors' return to action after an eight-day pause. Thompson enjoyed a significant milestone that highlighted the veteran's longevity, logging his 400th victory as a trio alongside Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.