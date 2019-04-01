Warriors' Klay Thompson: Lights up Hornets

Thompson contributed 24 points (9-16 FG, 6-9 3Pt) and one rebound in 27 minutes Sunday in the Warriors' 137-90 win over the Hornets.

If not for the Warriors turning the game into a runaway victory after three quarters, Thompson likely would have seen enough minutes to make a run at his third 30-point game of March. Thompson settled for cracking 20 points for third time in four contests, during which he has shot 50.8 percent from the field while knocking down 16 treys.