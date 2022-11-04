Coach Steve Kerr noted Friday that Thompson may not play both ends of back-to-back sets for the whole season, Madeline Kenney of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

The Warriors are currently on the back end of their second back-to-back set of the season Friday, a game in which Klay Thompson will sit out alongside Stephen Curry (rest), Andrew Wiggins (rest) and Draymond Green (rest). With the Warriors having a total of fourteen back-to-backs in 2022-23, Thompson's absence in each could prove to be extremely significant for his season-long fantasy output, especially come playoff time.