Warriors' Klay Thompson: Limited production after nasty looking leg injury

Thompson totaled 24 points (8-16 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds and one assist in 45 minutes during Thursday's 124-114 victory over the Cavaliers.

After suffering what first appeared a nasty looking leg injury, Thompson was able to return to the court and saw basically his normal allotment of playing time. He finished with 24 points including five triples but failed to produce anywhere else across the board. He did leave the game just prior to the final siren but this was likely precautionary as the referees dealt with a minor scuffle that had taken place late in the game. Barring any news, he should be ready to go for Sunday's Game Two.