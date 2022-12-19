Thompson (knee) is probable for Tuesday's matchup against the Knicks.

Thompson is tabbed as probable due to left knee soreness again, but he'll presumably suit up for a third straight contest. Over his past two appearances, the sharpshooter has averaged 14.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.0 steals in 35.0 minutes. While Thompson will likely suit up Tuesday, expect him to be sidelined for the second half of the Warriors' back-to-back set Wednesday, which has been the case during each of Golden State's back-to-backs this season.