Thompson is listed as probable for Tuesday's Game 2 against the Grizzlies.
Thompson connected on the game-winning three-pointer en route to 15 points (6-19 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 0-2 FT) during Sunday's Game 1 win, but the sharpshooter came away from the victory a little sore. Nonetheless, barring a major setback, Thompson will likely be available for Game 2. He's averaged 21.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.3 steals across six playoffs games so far.
More News
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Goes 3-of-10 from downtown in win•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Produces well-rounded line in win•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Hits seven threes in Game 4 loss•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Goes for 26 points in Game 3•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Scores 21 points in Game 2 triumph•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Not listed on injury report•