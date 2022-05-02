Thompson is listed as probable for Tuesday's Game 2 against the Grizzlies.

Thompson connected on the game-winning three-pointer en route to 15 points (6-19 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 0-2 FT) during Sunday's Game 1 win, but the sharpshooter came away from the victory a little sore. Nonetheless, barring a major setback, Thompson will likely be available for Game 2. He's averaged 21.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.3 steals across six playoffs games so far.