Thompson (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jazz.
Coach Steve Kerr said on Friday that he would likely rest several players for the season finale, and their injury report reflects that with four starters carrying questionable tags, along with Jonathan Kuminga (pelvis). There's likely to be more clarity following the morning shootaround.
