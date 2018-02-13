Warriors' Klay Thompson: Logs only 23 minutes in blowout win

Thompson tallied 16 points (7-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt), an assist and a blocked shot in 23 minutes during Monday's 129-83 win over the Suns.

Thompson fell victim to the mass benching that took effect once the game turned into a blowout. Thompson usually logs more minutes than most starters when the Warriors have a big lead, so he was heavily targeted in DFS contests, and many lineups suffered as a result. As illustrated in Monday's stat line, Thompson's fantasy production depends on a lot of scoring, as he can't be counted on to provide output in ancillary categories. when he does manage to dish some assists and grab some boards, his numbers look a lot more attractive.