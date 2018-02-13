Warriors' Klay Thompson: Logs only 23 minutes in blowout win
Thompson tallied 16 points (7-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt), an assist and a blocked shot in 23 minutes during Monday's 129-83 win over the Suns.
Thompson fell victim to the mass benching that took effect once the game turned into a blowout. Thompson usually logs more minutes than most starters when the Warriors have a big lead, so he was heavily targeted in DFS contests, and many lineups suffered as a result. As illustrated in Monday's stat line, Thompson's fantasy production depends on a lot of scoring, as he can't be counted on to provide output in ancillary categories. when he does manage to dish some assists and grab some boards, his numbers look a lot more attractive.
More News
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Team-high scoring total in win•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Quiet in blowout defeat•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Tallies 16 in narrow loss•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Puts up 20 points on Friday•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Team-high scoring total in loss•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Struggles continue with seven points against Celtics•
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...