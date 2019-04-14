Warriors' Klay Thompson: Logs three blocks in Saturday's win

Thompson tallied 12 points (5-14 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three blocks, two assists, one rebound, and one steal in 37 minutes during Saturday's 121-104 Game 1 win over the Clippers.

Thompson struggled from the field but made up for that with solid production on the defensive end. Even on nights when his shot is off, Thompson's gravity offensively and versatility defensively allows coach Steve Kerr to keep him highly involved. Nevertheless, Thompson will try to get back on track during Monday's Game 2.

