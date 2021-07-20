Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said Monday that Thompson (Achilles) isn't at full contact yet, but he is starting to run again, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Kerr said it is a "huge psychological boost" for Thompson to start running again, but he is still "a ways away from actually playing basketball in a 5-on-5 setting." The Warriors will likely be extremely cautious bringing the 6-foot-6 shooting guard back to speed, as he hasn't played in over two years due to rehabbing from a torn ACL and now a torn Achilles. The hope is that he'll be ready to go before the start of next season, though Warriors executive Bob Myers that it's possible Thompson's recovery could bleed into the 2021-22 regular season.