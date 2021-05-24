Warriors executive Bob Myers implied Monday that Thompson (Achilles) may not be ready for the start of the 2021-22 season, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

While it's very possible Myers is simply tempering expectations for the star guard, if the season begins at its regular time (late October), Thompson will have had less than a full calendar year to recover from the torn Achilles that sidelined him for the entire 2020-21 campaign. Considering Thompson also missed all of 2019-20 while working back from a torn ACL, the Warriors will likely be extremely cautious in bringing him back up to speed. When asked about the possibility of Thompson playing on opening night, Myers responded, "i don't know if that will be realistic or not."