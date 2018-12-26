Warriors' Klay Thompson: Minimal involvement in defeat

Thompson netted five points (2-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three rebounds and three assists across 33 minutes in the Warriors' 127-101 loss to the Lakers on Tuesday.

It was a vastly disappointing line for Thompson, whose usage rate was unusually depressed. The 28-year-old's season-low scoring tally extended what is now a five-game slump, one that's seen him score 16 points or fewer while shooting just 18.2 percent from three-point range. Given that his production outside of points is typically modest, Thompson's current offensive downturn is particularly leaving his fantasy owners in a lurch. He'll look to work his way back to his typical levels of production against the Trail Blazers on Thursday.