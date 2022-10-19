Warriors coach Steve Kerr said that Thompson will likely play less than 30 minutes in Tuesday's season opener versus the Lakers, Mark Medina of NBA.com reports.
Thompson only played 17 minutes in the Warriors' preseason finale last Thursday and will likely see reduced minutes to start the season as he ramps up his conditioning. The sharp-shooting guard will have his minutes increase as the season progresses.
