Thompson logged 15 points (5-12 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 3-6 FT), six rebunds, an assist and a steal across 32 minutes in Wednesday's 108-105 loss to the Nuggets.

Thompson had a chance to be the hero, but his potential game-tying shot was off the mark. Thompson finished with a solid line, but his results have been all over the map. His floor is a bit unstable, making him a less-dependable fantasy option in the early stages of the season.