Warriors' Klay Thompson: Modest production in Game 3 win
Thompson finished with 10 points (4-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 41 minutes during Golden State's 110-102 win over the Cavaliers in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday.
Thompson and fellow Splash Brother Stephen Curry had some trouble finding the net, although the latter's difficulties were much more pronounced. Kevin Durant's heroics essentially carried the Warriors to victory, however, so Thompson's struggles, which included his lowest scoring total since Game 4 of the conference finals versus the Rockets, ultimately didn't hurt Golden State's attempt to take a commanding 3-0 series lead. The 28-year-old guard will look to sharpen his shot in Friday's potentially decisive Game 4.
