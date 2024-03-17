Thompson will come off the bench for Saturday's game versus the Lakers, John Dickinson of 95.7 The Game San Francisco reports.
The Warriors are rolling with Stephen Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga and Draymond Green for Saturday night, and this will likely be the lineup that is utilized the most going forward.
