Warriors' Klay Thompson: Nets 19 in Thursday's win
Thompson went for 19 points (8-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one block across 36 minutes in Thursday's 134-127 win over the Clippers.
Thompson made good use of his chances on the offensive end, draining more than 50 percent of his shots for the fourth time in the last five games. The seven-year veteran's contributions outside of the scoring and shooting categories continue to be decidedly modest on the majority of nights, but he's now generated a double-digit point total in nine consecutive contests.
