Warriors' Klay Thompson: Nightmarish shooting performance in Game 2 win

Thompson finished with 10 points (4-20 FG, 2-11 3Pt), six rebounds and three assists across 38 minutes during Golden State's 121-116 win over the Pelicans in Game 2 of their Western Conference semifinal-round playoff series.

Thompson's forgettable shooting effort was about the only downer on the night for the Warriors, who saw the rest of their stars produce stellar efforts. The 28-year-old guard put up the second-most shot attempts for Golden State, but a playoff-worst 20.0 percent success rate capped his overall scoring significantly and led to his lowest point total of the postseason thus far. Thompson will look to revert to the form that allowed him to score between 24 and 31 points in four of the six contests prior to Tuesday when Golden State attempts to take a commanding 3-0 series lead on Friday.