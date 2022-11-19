Thompson is expected to play during the first half of the Warriors' upcoming back-to-back Sunday against the Rockets, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Coach Steve Kerr has indicated that Thompson is unlikely to play both ends of back-to-backs, so the implication is that he'll rest Monday against the Pelicans. After a cold start from three, he's picked it up over the past seven appearances. During this stretch, Thompson has averaged 18.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists while shooting 36.8 percent from distance.