Thompson (back) isn't listed on the Warriors' initial injury report for Friday's game against the Kings.

Thompson sat out Tuesday's win over the Thunder due to lower back soreness, but he was able to fully participate in Thursday's practice and has been cleared to suit up Friday. Before his one-game absence, Thompson had appeared in 27 straight games, averaging 23.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists with 45/42/84 shooting splits during that stretch.