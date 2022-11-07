Thompson (rest) isn't on the injury report for Monday's game against the Kings.
Thompson rested in the second half of a back-to-back set Friday against the Pelicans, but he'll return to the court for Monday's matchup. The Warriors have said that Thompson may not play both ends of back-to-back sets for the whole season, and the team has two back-to-back sets remaining in November.
