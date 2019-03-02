Warriors' Klay Thompson: Not on report
Thompson (knee) is not on the injury report for Saturday's game against the 76ers.
Thompson was listed on the report Friday with a sore knee, but the team has since removed him and all signs are that he'll be in the starting lineup Saturday. Thompson has played at least 36 minutes in each of the last five contests.
