Thompson (rest) didn't play in Friday's preseason opener against the Wizards in Japan and will also sit out Sunday's rematch, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Thompson returned from a two-year absence last season and played in 54 games between the regular season and playoffs, so coach Steve Kerr is exercising caution for the two exhibition matchups versus the Wizards in Japan. The 32-year-old could make his preseason debut Oct. 9 versus the Lakers.