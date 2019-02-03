Warriors' Klay Thompson: Officially available Saturday
Thompson (illness) will return to the starting five Saturday against the Lakers, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Following a one-game absence due to an illness, Thompson will return to the lineup. He shot 47.5 percent from distance in the month of January, racking up 23.9 points per game.
More News
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Plans to play Saturday•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Game-time call Saturday•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Out due to illness Thursday•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Ties NBA record in win•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Scores 31 points in Tuesday's win•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Stays locked in during win•
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...